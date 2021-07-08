Watch
Clarksville police: Homicide suspect out on bond barricaded inside Cobalt Drive home

Neighbors evacuated, public asked to avoid area
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jul 08, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The public has been asked to avoid the Cobalt Drive area of Clarksville due to an armed standoff involving a homicide suspect who was out on bond.

Clarksville police said Thursday morning that officers with Special Operations and the Tactical Unit tried to serve a narcotics search warrant at 2869 Cobalt Drive. At some point, police said the suspect produced a “long gun,” which prompted the standoff.

Officers said they’re in the process of evacuating surrounding neighbors and asked everyone to avoid the area until negotiators can resolve the situation.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect.

