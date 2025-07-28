Clarksville races to reopen Dunbar Cave Road before the first day of school

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Road construction never seems to go as fast as drivers want it to. But that's especially true right now on Dunbar Cave Road in Clarksville, where a project that was supposed to take one week is now going on five weeks.

Late last month, the city began the process of raising an existing portion of Dunbar Cave Road, along with all of the underground utilities, so they can eventually connect the road to a new portion they're building from scratch.

The goal is to align the new portion of Dunbar Cave Road with Cardinal Lane, so the city can add a traffic light on Rossview Road.

The extended timeline has elicited fiery comments from residents on social media.

"Accelerate? Us residents were under the impression it was supposed to be done weeks ago," said one resident.

"My patience left a long time ago. Now I'm really liking home delivery," said another.

And most crucially, one resident noted, "Bet it's not done before school starts."

That's a real concern. Dunbar Cave Road is a major artery leading to Rossview Elementary, Middle, and High Schools, which begin classes next Tuesday, August 5th.

The city of Clarksville declined an interview request Monday but pointed NewsChannel 5 to a statement they made last week, saying they'll at least reopen the current portion of Dunbar Cave Road while they finish the new portion. "Crews are working diligently to complete the reopening of Dunbar Cave Road by August. 5, before the beginning of this school year, to avoid affecting school bus routes," the statement said. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our city’s infrastructure."

But reopening that current portion of the road, now raised a few feet higher, may be harder than it sounds. At the construction site, while crews are hard at work, the road is still torn up.

NewsChannel 5 was able to reach David Smith, Clarksville Street Department Director, by phone Monday afternoon. Smith said they think they can get it done as long as the weather cooperates.

In the meantime, Clarksville Montgomery County School System confirms they have bus and car contingency plans in the event Dunbar Cave Road doesn't reopen by next Tuesday. A spokesperson added they "are very hopeful it will be completed."

The overall project, with the new road alignment, is slated to be completed in November.

Will you and your family be impacted by Dunbar Cave Road construction on the first day of school? How does your family plan to handle it if the road is still closed? Shoot me an email at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.