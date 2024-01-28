Clarksville raises money for rebuild of church destroyed by tornado.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the December tornadoes brought devastation to our communities, many are still working to rebuild.

That includes Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, heavily damaged by the storm.

It's why The First Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville hosted a gospel benefit concert, where all proceeds go towards rebuilding the damaged house of God.

"The building is just where we meet," said Pastor David Allen. "The people, we are the church."

"We just have each other. We uphold each other. We're here for each other," said Gloria Fisher, who went to Mt. Olive every Sunday.

"After the tornado, after the shock, it was roll your sleeves up and let's get to work."

While Pastor Allen says they've already raised a couple thousand dollars, they can use all the help they can get.

How you can help

The church has set up a GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-your-help-together-we-will-bounce-back

Donations can also be made through this link:

https://www.givelify.com/donate/mount-olive-missionary-baptist-church-clarksville-tn-2j7wy5MzgyNTg=/donation/amount

Checks can be made out to the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and mailed to Pastor David Allen, 1700 Autumnwood Boulevard, Clarksville, TN, 37042.