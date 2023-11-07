Clarksville Rep. Curtis Johnson retiring after this year in the Tennessee House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rep. Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville, said he will not seek reelection after this term in the Tennessee legislature.

"I make this announcement with a profound sense of gratitude to the people of Montgomery County who have backed me in 10 successive campaigns over the past two decades," Johnson said. "I am incredibly thankful for their support, friendship and kindness. My service to the people of this district has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I will greatly miss the many friends and colleagues who have partnered with me during this time to strengthen our local communities and make Tennessee a better place to live."

He has been in the House since 2004.

Johnson has served as Deputy Speaker since 2020 and Speaker Pro Tempore from 2013-2018.

Before his election to the Tennessee House, Johnson served eight years on the Clarksville City Council. He is married to Marsha Bolen Johnson and has three children and six grandchildren.