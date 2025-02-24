Clarksville residents deal with floodwater 8 days later

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The anger surrounding Roger Pearson's home began when water rose inside.

"This is day number eight of standing water," said Pearson. "I dont want to live here anymore I don't want go through this."

Pearson said there were no warnings to leave when rain dumped water into the 32-acre basin behind his home in the Woodstock Subdivision in Clarksville.

"All I was told was that the what we call the watershed out there in the middle that that had been improved and that we should never have any problems," said Pearson.

This is the first time Pearson has dealt with the flooding but Ivan Murdock lives eight houses down and when the area flooded in 20-10 he watched.

"We had over 10 inches of rain in 2010 this one was 6 inches of rain," said Murdock. "This one is actually deeper and worse."

He says the pump already installed into the basin didn't work during the heavy rain last week and the water rose.

"It failed on Saturday night it caught on fire and failed," said Murdock.

Residents can hear the sounds and see some drainage from the pump the city installed last week.

Now neighbors shout from across their water filled driveways about their insurance which they say doesn't cover costly repairs.

"I am not rich I don't have all that money to make all those repairs," said Pearson. "I wish they'd come in we are going to buy you out tear it down and let me go on my way."

Clarksville said in a release the basin they continue to pump the water from was designed to hold water up to a one hundred year flood level and the water from last week's rain exceeded that by 2 feet. Mayor Pitts said in a release crews are working around the clock to pump the water and examining options to address the issues.

