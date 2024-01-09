Clarksville restaurant says "Thank You" to first responders in the form of pizzas

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders like police officers were vital to our community when a deadly tornado outbreak swept through Tennessee in December.

One month ago today, they are still helping. In Clarksville, The Thirsty Goat is giving back to those first responders by giving away a free pizza to them.

In December they fed families affected by the tornado for free, and now they’re extending the invitation to those who sometimes go unnoticed for their bravery and selflessness.

"Anyone in hospitals, doctors, nurses, dispatch, EMS, firefighters, AND police officers," The Thirsty Goat Assistant Manager, Madyson Ranalli, said.

Ranalli says it's their way of saying thank you for their courage.

"Honestly it is a love language in its own so I think it’s really great to show people we care for them with our food. We make it everyday," Ranalli said.

Employees say they’re proud be able to fuel the heroes who sacrifice a lot. "I don't know where anybody would be without any of those people," Ranalli said.

If you did assist last month, you can get one free pizza with any toppings until the end of the month.

You just have to show your ID or badge.