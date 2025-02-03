Clarksville teen dead after shooting outside tobacco store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a Clarksville teen has died after he was shot and killed Sunday outside a tobacco store on Peachers Mill Road.

Clarksville police said dispatch received a 911 call at 5:42 p.m. reporting the shooting. Authorities said the caller told dispatch that the passenger in his car had been shot. Police said when they got to the teen they determined the shooting happened at Chum's Discount Tobacco Store.

Police identified the teen as Ikehliayon Hite, 15.

Detectives and investigators are asking those in the immediate area of Chums Market to check their video surveillance cameras beginning around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 immediately. No other information is available for release at this time.

