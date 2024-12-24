Clarksville Walmart evacuated after Christmas Eve shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Holiday shoppers and staff were forced to evacuate after a shooting inside a Clarksville Walmart. Police say the shooting, which left one injured, was over an argument between shoppers.

It happened at 1:45pm at the shopping center at 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard. One person drove themselves to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Officers cleared the building of any shoppers or staff. It is closed until further notice.

Clarksville Police have stressed that the situation is no longer active and there is no threat to the public.

