Clarksville woman in need of a kidney.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville woman is a two time survivor of cancer, but the battle isn't over.

Tina Hales tells me 10 years ago, while receiving a hysterectomy, doctors discovered a rare tumor in her uterus.

When she thought she was in the clear from uterine cancer, she was diagnosed with cancer again. This time it was kidney cancer.

Last June, they removed her left kidney and now a doctor has diagnosed the 49-year-old with stage four kidney failure. She has a rare kidney disease known as Fanconi Syndrome.

"I don't retain a lot of nutrients so I have lots of bone pain lost a lot of teeth, hair loss, constantly tired," Hales said.

She needs a transplant to live and right now Hales is not on the kidney transplant list. She's hoping to find someone who is a match.

In the meantime, Hales says she wants to continue using her social media to spread awareness about this rare disease and inspire others to keep fighting.

"Because plenty of times I felt alone, not because I don't have my family but alone in this battle," Hales said, "because if they don't go through it they don't know what it puts you through."

If you want to see if you're a match for Hales, feel free to reach out to her via tinahales91@gmail.com or reach out to Vanderbilt. Her blood type is O+.

She also has a gofundme page to help with medical expenses. Click here if you want to donate.