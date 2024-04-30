Clarksville's rapid population growth will require five new schools in the next 10 years

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Everyone talks about Nashville's population growth, but technically, one of the fastest growing cities in Tennessee is up in Clarksville.

Census data shows that Montgomery County is now home to more than 220,000 people, up from 172,000 in 2010 — an increase of nearly 28% in just 14 years. Just off Rossview Road in the Kirkwood neighborhood, that growth is easy to see. In a place that used to be farm fields and pastures, you'll now find a plethora of new construction.

Of course, more homes mean more families moving in. More families moving in means there will be a need for more schools.

"I don’t think it’s a secret that this area is growing," said Norm Brumblay, Chief Operations Officer for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. "So over the next decade, we are going to have to find capacity for approximately 7,000 new students."

That's why the district has decided they'll need to build five new schools over the next 10 years, to keep up with projected demand. "The opening of an elementary school in 2026, the opening of an elementary school in 2028, the opening of another elementary school in 2031," explained Brumblay.

CMCSS has already found a site for their 26th elementary school. It will be named Freedom Elementary, fittingly, because it's a short distance from Fort Campbell in the north side of town.

In the mid 2030s, the district is considering adding a middle and high school to one of the new elementary school campuses. That count doesn't include the soon to open Kirkwood Elementary and Kirkwood Middle and High School that are already up and running.

"This elementary school should finish off this three school complex, which will eventually serve 4,000 students," said Brumblay.

Finding suitable land for new schools and not breaking the county's budget is certainly a challenge. Brumblay says that's why you might start seeing more multi-level school buildings in Clarksville.

"While there is a slight increase in the overall construction cost, it does allow us to build on a smaller footprint," he said.

Previously, the district chose single level school buildings because it allows for faster evacuation routes from each classroom, cheaper construction costs and because their current architecture concepts for school buildings were already single level.

Brumblay thinks the district is up to the challenge, but as always with growth, it won't come without a cost.

"There’s no secret we continue to grow, the challenge is keeping up with that growth," he said.