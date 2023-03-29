Classroom of Compassion traveling to Nashville to set up altars for The Covenant School victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is not alone in mourning the victims lost in The Covenant School shooting, people all over the country are finding ways to pay their respects.

Classroom of Compassion is a non-profit from Los Angeles that travels all over the country to the sites of school shootings to set up monuments in victims' honor.

The group took a red-eye flight to Nashville to contribute to the growing memorial at The Covenant School.

They have been making it their mission to honor mass shooting victims with art, portraits of the victims, and flowers to create a beautiful monument.

Since 2018, they have traveled to more than a dozen cities, including Uvalde, Texas.

Now co-founder Noah Reich said they plan to put up six altars for each life lost here in Nashville to continue their mission.

"We wanted to start creating a practice as artists, as Americans, and as community members that began showing the victims and the many we're losing in these mass shootings over the years," said Reich. "We have hugged so many mothers over the years who lost a child in one of these acts of violence"

Classroom of Compassion plans to be at the school through Friday hosting a public arts program to help people process this loss.