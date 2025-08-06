Classroom to Cinema: How a Lipscomb University program helped film movie premiering in 2,000 theaters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new movie shot in Nashville will be hitting theaters Wednesday, giving audiences a chance to see some familiar Music City locations on the big screen.

The movie is titled "Sketch," and it will open in 2,000 theaters on Wednesday.

"We had craft services tents set up here and we probably had 70 people in the house at any given time," said Phynley Joel, a Lipscomb University grad who worked on the film.

Joel took me to the house in Nashville where much of the movie was filmed.

"Sketch" tells the story of Amber, a young girl who lost her mom and takes up drawing for solace.

"Amber goes to town and starts drawing all these comically horrific monsters. And then, of course, the monsters come alive and terrorize everybody in a fun, PG-type of way," said Steve Taylor, Sketch's producer, and an associate professor of cinematic arts at Lipscomb University.

The film's path to the screen has deep roots in Tennessee.

Taylor paired with Tennessee native Seth Worley, who served as writer and director.

Approximately 15 students from Lipscomb's College of Entertainment and the Arts, including Joel, held key positions on the film's production crew.

This arrangement gave students real-world work experience and a chance to network while still in school.

"When they graduate, they end up using each other on projects as well, so they're kind of building up their own production base as they go through the program," Taylor said.

Students helped with some of the animation and other on-set duties.

"I assisted Steve initially, and then I was the first team PA, which means I was involved with all the actors, just making sure that they're where they're supposed to be in and out of hair and makeup in time," Joel said.

Joel even had to step in with perhaps her biggest contribution to the film, finding the house they could film in.

