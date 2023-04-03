Cleanup begins after an E-F-3 tornado hits Hardin County

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 120 homes, two businesses and a post office all damaged over the weekend when an E-F-3 tornado hit Hardin County.

Officials are asking people to not come to the impacted area to just drive around and look at the damage, as it is creating a big problem traffic-wise.

It also, impacts the electric and emergency crews ability to get there.

Hardin County Emergency Management addressed electricity outages in the area. TVC has most of their customers on, not everybody just yet.

Lexington Electric has everyone back on that can be.

Pickwick Electric had most of the damage and crews are still working to get power restored.

Officials said for monetary donations, contact the Red Cross.

Hardin County EMA said they can take bottled water, heavy-duty garbage bags and cleaning supplies. They said to take those donations to the Hardin County Fire Station 12 in Savannah.

If you need a meal today, there will be spaghetti plates at 11:30 a.m. at the fire station/city hall area.

The Sanctuary of Morris Chapel will also be open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. if you need a hot shower.