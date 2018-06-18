Clerical Error Leads To Release Of Nashville Attempted Murder Suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A clerical error led to the accidental release of an attempted murder suspect in Nashville. Days after his release, police officials asked for the public's help in their search.

Quindarius Jordan, 19, was indicted for shooting and killing a 62-year-old woman on Litton Avenue last October. On Friday, he was mistakenly released from jail.

The clerical error reflected his bond as being $5,000 instead of the $150,000 amount set by a Criminal Court judge.

A bench warrant for Jordan’s arrest was issued Monday. Jordan is facing a multi-count indictment charging him with attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, unlawful gun possession and aggravated assault.

On Oct. 6, he was allegedly trying to shoot someone been shooting at someone when he hit bystander, Marilyn Jenkins, in the hip as she was sitting outside on the 1100 block of Litton Avenue.

He was also charged with shooting an 18-year-old acquaintance behind Litton’s Corner Market on Gallatin Pike last August 25.

Anyone seeing Quindarius Jordan or knowing his whereabouts was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.