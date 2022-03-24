Watch
News

Actions

Climate change may cause longer allergy season, study says

Centennial Park welcomes large-scale crowd after major renovations
WTVF
Despite some COVID delays, Phase Two of construction on Centennial Park completed in time for a Dan + Shay concert.
Centennial Park welcomes large-scale crowd after major renovations
Posted at 8:54 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 21:55:21-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One look at Centennial Park today, and it's pretty clear to see: Spring has sprung. But in Middle Tennessee, that also means, so has allergy season.

"It's the runny nose, the constant telling people I don't have COVID, I'm just allergic to Nashville," said Alexa Garcia, laughing.

And unfortunately for allergy sufferers, a new study recently published in the journal Nature Communications says allergy season could be starting even earlier.

The study says the culprit is climate change that will lead to increasing pollen and longer allergy seasons.

"I moved back here in February and I think I got allergies earlier than ever, I'm from Miami and when I went home I had no allergies but the second I come back, it's back to square one," Garcia said.

The study says as temperatures rise earlier in the year, it spurs an earlier growing season, including growth for all the sources of pollen.

The study says if the effects of climate change continue, allergy season could start as many as 40 days earlier by the end of the century.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap