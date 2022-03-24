Climate change may cause longer allergy season, study says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One look at Centennial Park today, and it's pretty clear to see: Spring has sprung. But in Middle Tennessee, that also means, so has allergy season.

"It's the runny nose, the constant telling people I don't have COVID, I'm just allergic to Nashville," said Alexa Garcia, laughing.

And unfortunately for allergy sufferers, a new study recently published in the journal Nature Communications says allergy season could be starting even earlier.

The study says the culprit is climate change that will lead to increasing pollen and longer allergy seasons.

"I moved back here in February and I think I got allergies earlier than ever, I'm from Miami and when I went home I had no allergies but the second I come back, it's back to square one," Garcia said.

The study says as temperatures rise earlier in the year, it spurs an earlier growing season, including growth for all the sources of pollen.

The study says if the effects of climate change continue, allergy season could start as many as 40 days earlier by the end of the century.

