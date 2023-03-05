Clintons lead day of action in Nashville at their annual summit for students hosted by Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students from all over the world had an unforgettable weekend at Vanderbilt University with the Clinton family.

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI U) annual meeting took place on the college campus.

A total of 787 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world were selected to attend the summit.

On Sunday, they spread out across Nashville to help local organizations.

Through a partnership with Hands On Nashville, the CGI U community provided food to families with Second Harvest Food Bank, prepared flashcards and school supplies for students with PENCIL, and cleared land for an upcoming cultural center with the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee.

The day of action started with the former president telling students to always be in the public service business.

"Even on the darkest day there is something you can do to give a hand up to somebody who's got it tougher than you do," said former President Bill Clinton.

Participants said CGI U made them certain they too want to make a difference.

"I think it would be incredible to leave behind a legacy and build something that lasts," said Tommy Pennington, a sophomore studying at Vanderbilt University.

Another student said the former first family's commitment to serving others inspires him.

"When I grew up, I saw things in my neighborhood I wanted to change," said Jhavier' Law, a junior studying at Jarvis Christian University. "I felt that there were some things that weren't OK. For example, I got to high school with a 3rd-grade reading level, and I felt like that was inappropriate [as well as] the different violence and things like that. The community needed to come together to unite and do more things like community service, and this is what we need to do more of as people and a community."

Earlier in the weekend, students got to hear from speakers, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Olympian Allyson Felix.