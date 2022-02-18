Closing arguments Friday in trial of woman accused in Brentwood officer's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Closing arguments in the trial of a woman accused of killing a Brentwood police officer will happen Friday morning.

Ashley Kroese is accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the road and smashing into Officer Destin Legieza's patrol vehicle.

The 30-year-old is the only officer to die on duty in the Brentwood Police Department's 50 year history.

Friday, attorneys will have one more chance to convince a Williamson County jury whether Kroese was or wasn't drunk when she crashed into Officer Legieza's

A TBI forensic scientist who tested Kroese's blood, testified and concluded it was double the legal limit.

The defense has been questioning the accuracy of her blood sample, saying she wasn’t that intoxicated.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. Friday in Williamson County.

NewsChannel 5 will be streaming the closing arguments.

