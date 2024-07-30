Closing arguments take place in the wrongful death lawsuit involving a Gallatin nursing home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The jury continues to deliberate in the wrongful death lawsuit involving a Gallatin nursing home. The family of Ruth Summers is suing the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, claiming their negligence caused the death of the 89 year old from COVID-19.

The jury began deliberations just before 3:00 p.m.

We were at the trial today. You can hear the two arguments in the player above.

Prior to that — after three weeks of, at times, emotional and combative testimony — attorneys delivered their closing arguments.

"This dereliction of duty happened at the worst time possible and on an epic scale," said Clint Kelly, an attorney for the family of Ruth Summers.

"This is not Gallatin Center’s fault. It is not Gallatin Center’s fault," said Howard Hayden, an attorney for the nursing home.

But there was one topic during closing arguments that Hayden and Kelly were able to agree on: Who's version of events is more believable? That will be the tricky question jurors will have to answer.

Kay Holmes was Kelly's key witness. She, and fellow nurse Kris Brooks, both testified during the trial that they were asked to still come into work when they felt sick.

"I need you to go to work. I don’t have anybody to take your spot," recounted Holmes, during her testimony earlier this month.

"Neither one of those people should have been in the facility that day. Neither one," said Kelly during closing arguments.

But Hayden argued both former nurses hold grudges with the facility, are being paid by the Kelly Firm as expert witnesses, and shouldn't be considered credible.

"She called her buddy Kris Brooks and asked her to help, too. They’ve been friends since high school. And Kris Brooks, who was also here quite a bit throughout this trial, she helped too. They’re both getting paid," said Hayden.

Hayden's key witness was the facility's former administrator Dawn Cochran. She often became combative and defensive during her testimony. Kelly claimed during his closing argument that she was a little too defensive.

"Judge her by her statements, judge her by her testimony, judge her by her body language, which speaks volumes. Ask yourself, what is she hiding?" asked Kelly.

Hayden defended Cochran, saying she was just defending her honor.

"She’s being accused of ultimately being responsible for Clara Summer’s death. I believe I’d be mad. I believe each of you would be mad and indignant too," said Hayden. "Was she perfect? Absolutely not. Did she make mistakes? Yes. Did those mistakes result in Clara Summer’s death? That’s the question you need to decide."

So who should the jury believe? The two attorneys have said all they can say.

"They want to blame everybody else and give you excuses," said Kelly.

"We did the best that we could," said Hayden.

Now it's up to the jury of 12.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 5 for the latest on the verdict of this trial.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.