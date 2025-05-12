Closing statements start in Casada, Cothren trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The defense will not call any witnesses in the federal corruption trial involving former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren.

As a result, closing arguments are now underway for the public corruption scandal that involves 19 charges on the two.

Blake Ellison for the prosecution argued the jury should find Casada and Cothren guilty on 19 counts of conspiracy, bribery, fraud and money laundering. They allege Cothren used a fake name, Matthew Phoenix, for their company, Phoenix Solutions, for mail services for Tennessee lawmakers.

The fake name was because Cothren and Casada were enveloped in a texting scandal, first uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

In all, Phoenix Solutions obtained more than $52,000 in state tax money to make these mailers.

"Had the FBI not shut this down, it would have made the conspirators a steady stream of easy money," Ellison said.

Ellison also claims Casada — and former Rep. Robin Smith, who took a plea deal — got kickbacks for recruiting clients and pressuring state officials to approve their projects.

"No other mail vendor in the state had access like this," Ellison told the jury.

Then it was Ed Yarbrough’s turn, who represents Casada. He said the government had too many holes in their case, calling it an "elephant that's not in this room, Cameron Sexton."

Current House Speaker Cameron Sexton was subpoenaed to testify, but never was called. Yarbrough said his testimony could have been key to the government’s case because he had the authority to approve or deny the mail work.

He also argued what the federal government calls bribes, they would call honest work for honest pay.

