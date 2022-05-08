Clothes For A Cause: Event benefits local charities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville nonprofit Trinity Community Commons recently transformed into a thrift store to raise money for local charities.

For $4, people were able to fill up a bag full of gently used clothes, shoes, or accessories.

All of the event's proceeds will go to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors fund, the Harriet Tubman House and the Mary Parish Center.

Organizers said the event helps reduce waste by giving clothes a second life, but also helps pour money into organizations helping people in the community.

"People will try something on that they might normally not wear or put on a hat that they might not try on and it looks amazing. And I said this is what the clothing benefit is all about, because you come, you put something on, it makes you feel good about yourself, and it can change your whole attitude," said Community Connector for Trinity Community Commons, Jami Anderson.

The two day shopping event helped raise $1,500. Organizers said they'll be hosting another pop-up shop in the Fall.

The nonprofit is also accepting donations via Venmo: @trinitycommunitycommons.