Clothing closet at domestic violence shelter dedicated after Fort Campbell wife

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local shelter for domestic violence survivors has expanded capacity, and they've built a clothing closet that was dedicated to a pregnant mom who was killed at Fort Campbell.

Years ago, NewsChannel 5 stopped by the Clarksville Area Urban Ministries SafeHouse. They had to turn away domestic violence victims because they didn't have enough space.

"Having to turn somebody away and hear the trauma that they’re going through — it’s unbearable sometimes,” program director Lex Kaskey said.

But this year, they've moved survivors and their families into a bigger building.

"We went from having a very small building with only four rooms to this one that can hold 22 people, so this is just another way for us to make people more comfortable when they’re in one of the most traumatic situations," Kaskey said.

Inside is The Meghan Santiago Clothing Closet. Santiago was pregnant when she was killed at Fort Campbell by her husband.

"It’s a very sad story but I hope it gives the family some peace," Kaskey said.

Santiago had a plan to leave, but she never made it out. This closet will honor her memory.

"Hopefully that will impact the survivors who do come here to keep working the program," Kaskey said.

Victims and their children can pick out the clothes they need.

"I’ve had people come in with no shoes on," Kaskey said. "A lot of these people are fleeing from a situation where they’re not able to be themselves, so coming here and picking out what they like, and no one telling them what they have to wear, what it has to look like, I think it just will empower people."

The emergency shelter was phase one. Next, they're raising money for transitional housing — a big step to starting over.

If you have masculine clothing or clothes for kids, they're in need of that. You can call (931) 648-9100 for more information.

Also, they're accepting donations to add transitional housing at this link.