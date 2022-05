NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stubborn clouds and even some drizzle will be with us for your Saturday. This is thanks to low pressure just off to our east.

WTVF

Sunday the weather will improve greatly for Mom! Mother’s Day we will enjoy lots of sunshine & near seasonal temperatures.

WTVF

High pressure builds in for the upcoming week which will bring a taste of summer to the Mid-South! Highs by mid-week will be in the 90s.