Clown caught on camera trying to steal from Donelson business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Donelson business owner is developing a new fear after catching a clown on camera attempting to juggle stolen goods.

It’s not the first time JVI Secret Gardens has been targeted.

Friday's rain could prove soothing for some and great for the plants at JVI Secret Gardens, but for owner Derek Johnson, a recent gloomy day felt more unsettling after his business partner alerted him to something strange on the surveillance cameras.

“Erin says, ‘Hey, there’s someone at the garden center wearing a white mask. You need to get up there right now,’” Johnson said.

Johnson took a look at the footage but wasn’t eager to confront the intruder.

“I said, ‘Nope, I’m not going up there,’” Johnson recalled.

The suspect, dressed in a white mask, had kicked in the back fence and entered the property.

“The only thing I could describe it as is the character from the movie 'Pennywise,'” Johnson said.

Rather than approach the scene, Johnson attempted to communicate with the suspect through the camera’s speaker.

“When I clicked the speaker, I think it made a noise, and he acknowledged it, and said, ‘I’m leaving,’ and jetted,” Johnson said.

Once Johnson arrived at the scene, he discovered the masked figure was no performer, but a thief who attempted to steal a propane tank and a saw blade.

“Here’s a creepy clown. He stole a saw blade,” Johnson said.

While a clown burglar is a first for JVI Secret Gardens, it’s not the first time the business has been targeted.

“I feel like it may be the same individual because we had another tank like that stolen six months ago. They stole a tool bag and came in the same spot,” Johnson explained.

JVI Secret Gardens already has four cameras installed and plans to add two more because of the recent break-in.

Johnson is grateful no one was hurt but still feels uneasy.

“I’m processing. Am I really scared of clowns, or are there more?” Johnson said.

Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, Johnson remains frustrated.

“This is a sweet little garden center. It’s Donelson. I really don’t know why people would break into a garden center of all places,” Johnson said.

Police were called to investigate. Johnson encourages other business owners to lock up their valuable

