CMA Awards return to Bridgestone Arena on November 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 59th Annual CMA Awards are returning to Bridgestone this November!

Country Music's Biggest Night will take place at 7 p.m. local time on Wednesday, November 19 on ABC. The ceremony will also be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Nominees will be announced at a later time.

