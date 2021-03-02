CMA Fest 2021 canceled due to continued COVID-19 challenges; dates for 2022 event announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second year in a row, the Country Music Association has made the decision to cancel CMA Fest.

The organization said while the news of the COVID-19 vaccines is encouraging, there are still several challenges that will prevent CMA from putting on the event in 2021.

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said it requires a significant amount of advance planning and production to produce CMA Fest and given the shortened length of this year's production window, it was impossible to find a time in 2021 to hold the event.

Officials also considered capacity restrictions and travel concerns that have persisted amid the pandemic as additional reasons to cancel this year's event.

CMA said the 2022 music festival will take place June 9 through 12, with promises to plan "the most epic celebration of country music."

For those who purchased four-day passes for the 2020 event and chose to rollover tickets into the next year, CMA said the passes will be honored for CMA Fest 2022.

Read the full statement from Trahern below.