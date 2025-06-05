CMA fest bringing road closures; How can you avoid the chaos?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is just around the corner, and tens of thousands of tourists will soon flock to Music City.

"Definitely had friends coming up. We've pushed that back a few weeks because there's just no way. They wanted to come up, there's just no way," said Terry Sexton, who lives downtown.

For those hoping to steer clear of traffic, you're going to want to know about some of the road closures this week.

In the last couple of days, police have already shut down various streets, including parts of Broadway.

The rest of the week, you might have trouble navigating parts of Representative John Lewis Way or Demonbreun Street.

It might be a good idea to add some time to your commute or avoid the area altogether.

"When you get that many people in a tight space like this, it's just gonna be total chaos. Controlled chaos at best, right?" laughed Sexton.

You can find which roads are closed on the Visit Music City website or on this map.

In addition, a TDOT spokesperson says they will be halting major construction work in and out of the city until Monday to help ease traffic.

