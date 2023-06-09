CMA Fest: How to enjoy the event on a budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The world's longest-running country festival is in town, and while the main concerts at Nissan Stadium are not free, many people are finding ways to enjoy the event on a budget.

Long-time festival goer Scotty McDougall said it's easy to enjoy Nashville during the once-a-year event.

"There's so much by so many vendors in this whole city to do that if you want to go pay you can, but if you want to see something for free, that's the best thing to do."

He said some of his favorite performances are free to watch.

"I love to watch your local talent. So coming from Arizona, we're a large market. So a lot of the big artists will actually come in. We see the Lukes and the Carries and all that. But we don't get to see the local talent, and you guys have amazing talent out here in Nashville," he said.

This year you can see top-country artists for free on five different stages. And that's not including the different options across the honky tonk bars.

And it's not just music, fans can enjoy it. Vendors are giving away lots of free items like bracelets, hats, and even snacks.

One festival-goer said his outing wasn't costing him anything, because he also managed to snag free parking.

"There's so many things to do. You got free music in these bars. I mean, it's just a fun atmosphere," Otis Green said.

Other ways some fans are saving money are by bringing their own water bottles and snacks, cashing in on free breakfast at their hotels, and walking instead of using a ride-share app.