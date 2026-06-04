CMA Fest returns to Nashville, looking to top last year's record in visitor spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest fans are expected to fill Nashville hotels, restaurants, and bars, building on last year's record $86 million in visitor spending.

From hotel rooms to local restaurants, from neighborhood bars to family-owned shops, CMA Fest fans are keeping Nashville's economy moving.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. says last year's four-day festival generated a record $86 million in visitor spending. As the festival kicks off on Friday, businesses are hoping for another wave of that energy as thousands of country music lovers pour into the city.

The annual celebration transforms downtown into a stage unlike any other, with the sounds of guitars spilling out of Broadway bars and warm greetings waiting in crowded hotel lobbies. Visitors say they're here for more than the music.

"Nashville is such a happy place that you can't even be sad when you come here," fan Nancy Kokesch said. "All you have to do is love music."

For Kokesch, CMA Fest is a welcome break from the pressures of everyday life — a chance to spend time with friends and fellow fans.

"It's my second CMA Fest," she said. "It's so much fun here, and I guess it's a really relaxing time."

While fans enjoy the shows, they're also fueling the local economy with every drink, meal, and hotel stay.

"A whole day stimulating the economy," Kokesch said. "We decided we were going to have one drink at each bar, so we've gone to maybe six or eight bars."

That spending adds up. Hotels fill to near capacity, restaurants stay busy, bars stay packed — creating a ripple effect that reaches far beyond the stages.

"No matter what's going on in the world, no matter how much the economy stinks… this is a place that we come and just relax and have fun," Kokesch said.

Last year's nearly 95,000 attendees pushed downtown hotel occupancy close to 90% during the festival. And it's not just big businesses that benefit.

"We have tipped wait staff; we have appreciated wait staff, because they don't often make a whole lot of money — and the bands," said Kokesch.

Festival spending supports thousands of Nashville workers, from servers and bartenders to hotel clerks and stage crews. For many, CMA Fest isn't just about music — it's about community and connection.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.