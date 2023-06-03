CMA Fest road closures, updated list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From May 30 to June 13, there will be road closures in Downtown Nashville to account for this year's CMA Fest. Here's a list of updated closures for your convenience.
Closures on Saturday, June 3:
- 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rep john Lewis Way closed from Demonbreun Street to Broadway
- 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. westbound lane of Demonbreun Street closed from Fourth Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way
Closures on Sunday, June 4:
- 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. the westbound lane of Demonbreun Street closed from Fourth Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way
Closures from Sunday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 7:
- Northbound lane of Rep John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway
Closures from Monday, June 5 to Monday, June 12:
- Russell Avenue from Titans Way to South First Street
- Victory Avenue from Titans Way to South First Street
- Broadway from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- First Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Church Street
Closures from 5:00 AM Wednesday, June 7 through 3:00 AM Monday, June 12:
- First Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street
- Molloy Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- Demonbreun Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- Broadway from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue
- Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way
Closures beginning Wednesday, June 7:
- 5:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Demonbreun Street to Broadway
- 5:00 a.m. – John Seignthaler Pedestrian Bridge will be reserved for event attendees
- 7:00 a.m. – Russell Avenue will be closed from South First Street to South Second Street
- 7:00 a.m. – South First Street will be closed from Woodland Street to Russell Avenue
- 11:59 p.m. – Broadway from First Avenue to Sixth Avenue will have no parking
Closures beginning Thursday, June 8:
- 7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Korean Veteran Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Thursday, June 8 by 7:00 p.m.).
- 7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Thursday June 8 by 7:00 p.m.).
Closures beginning Friday, June 9:
- 7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Friday June 8 by 7:00 p.m.).
- 7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Friday, June 9 by 7:00 p.m.).
Closures beginning Saturday, June 10:
- 7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Koreans Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Saturday, June 10 by 7:00 p.m.).
- 7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Thursday, June 10 by 7:00 p.m.).
Closures beginning Sunday, June 11:
- 7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Koreans Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Sunday, June 11 by 7:00 PM).
- 7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Sunday, June 11 by 7:00 p.m.).
- 7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Sunday, June 11 by 7:00 p.m.).
- 7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Sunday, June 11 by 7:00 p.m.).
Closures beginning Monday, June 12:
- 7:00 a.m. – The northbound lane of First Avenue will be closed from Broadway to Church Street (reopens Monday, June 12 by 7:00 p.m.).
- 9:00 a.m. – The westbound lane of Demonbreun Street will be closed from Fourth Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way (reopens Monday, June 12 by 7:00 p.m.).
Meters will be bagged on the following streets:
- Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. – Korean Veterans Boulevard from First Avenue to Eight Avenue (available Monday, June 12 by 6:00 a.m.).
- Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. – Second Avenue from Koreans Veterans Boulevard to Union Street (available Monday, June 12 by 3:00 a.m.).
- Monday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. – Fourth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Commerce Street (available Monday, June 12 by 1:00 a.m.).
- Monday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. – Gay Street from First Avenue to Woodland Bridge (available Monday, June 12 by 1:00 a.m.)