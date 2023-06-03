CMA Fest road closures, updated list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From May 30 to June 13, there will be road closures in Downtown Nashville to account for this year's CMA Fest. Here's a list of updated closures for your convenience.

Closures on Saturday, June 3:



6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rep john Lewis Way closed from Demonbreun Street to Broadway

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. westbound lane of Demonbreun Street closed from Fourth Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way

Closures on Sunday, June 4:

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. the westbound lane of Demonbreun Street closed from Fourth Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way

Closures from Sunday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 7:

Northbound lane of Rep John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway

Closures from Monday, June 5 to Monday, June 12:

Russell Avenue from Titans Way to South First Street

Victory Avenue from Titans Way to South First Street

Broadway from First Avenue to Second Avenue

First Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Church Street

Closures from 5:00 AM Wednesday, June 7 through 3:00 AM Monday, June 12:



First Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street

Molloy Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Demonbreun Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Broadway from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way

Closures beginning Wednesday, June 7:

5:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Demonbreun Street to Broadway

5:00 a.m. – John Seignthaler Pedestrian Bridge will be reserved for event attendees

7:00 a.m. – Russell Avenue will be closed from South First Street to South Second Street

7:00 a.m. – South First Street will be closed from Woodland Street to Russell Avenue

11:59 p.m. – Broadway from First Avenue to Sixth Avenue will have no parking

Closures beginning Thursday, June 8:

7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Korean Veteran Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Thursday, June 8 by 7:00 p.m.).

7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Thursday June 8 by 7:00 p.m.).

Closures beginning Friday, June 9:

7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Friday June 8 by 7:00 p.m.).

7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Friday, June 9 by 7:00 p.m.).

Closures beginning Saturday, June 10:

7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Koreans Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Saturday, June 10 by 7:00 p.m.).

7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Thursday, June 10 by 7:00 p.m.).

Closures beginning Sunday, June 11:

7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Koreans Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Sunday, June 11 by 7:00 PM).

7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Sunday, June 11 by 7:00 p.m.).

7:00 a.m. – Rep John Lewis Way will be closed from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Sunday, June 11 by 7:00 p.m.).

7:00 a.m. – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Rep John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue (reopens Sunday, June 11 by 7:00 p.m.).

Closures beginning Monday, June 12:

7:00 a.m. – The northbound lane of First Avenue will be closed from Broadway to Church Street (reopens Monday, June 12 by 7:00 p.m.).

9:00 a.m. – The westbound lane of Demonbreun Street will be closed from Fourth Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way (reopens Monday, June 12 by 7:00 p.m.).

Meters will be bagged on the following streets:

Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. – Korean Veterans Boulevard from First Avenue to Eight Avenue (available Monday, June 12 by 6:00 a.m.).

Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. – Second Avenue from Koreans Veterans Boulevard to Union Street (available Monday, June 12 by 3:00 a.m.).

Monday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. – Fourth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Commerce Street (available Monday, June 12 by 1:00 a.m.).

Monday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. – Gay Street from First Avenue to Woodland Bridge (available Monday, June 12 by 1:00 a.m.)