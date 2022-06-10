CMA Fest rolls into its second day with more live music across downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is in full swing after tens of thousands of fans made their way downtown for its first day. The festival is a big economic boost to the city. In 2019, it brought in $65 million in visitor spending.

Everything gets started for Day 2 on Friday at 10 a.m. and will last until around midnight. There's four different free outdoor stages to watch live music plus Fan Fair X happening in Music City Center.

Nissan Stadium's nightly concert is hosting more big names for the festival's second night which includes Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Deana Carter, Gabby Barrett and Lainey Wilson.

Fans have traveled from all over the world to be in Music City this week and they didn't let the heat stop them from spending all day downtown. Many were just thankful to be back after a long three years.

There's still time to buy tickets for the shows at Nissan which run through Sunday, but Saturday's show is sold out.