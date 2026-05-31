CMA Fest safety: Red Frogs volunteers offer water, phone charging, and help to thousands

CMA Fest transforms downtown Nashville into a grid of music and massive crowds, all packed into a few city blocks.

Council Member Jacob Kupin said awareness is key to keeping the event safe.

"If you see something, say something call it in better to call something in, have it be flagged than not," Kupin said.

One of the most visible support systems at the festival is a volunteer group called Red Frogs. Kupin said the organization expects to have 3 tents this year. One by Bridgestone, one by Hard Rock Cafe, and one by Nissan Stadium.

"They expect to have 3 tents this year, one by Bridgestone, one by Hard Rock Cafe, and then one by Nissan Stadium," Kupin said.

Inside those tents, volunteers offer water, phone charging, and directions for anyone who's lost or overwhelmed.

"You'll find their chill-out zone tents that you can come and get water or get your phone charged, or if you're lost, they help you with wayfinding," Kupin said.

Those simple stops can prevent bigger problems in the middle of heat and heavy crowds.

"They expect to give out 50,000 cups of water it gives people a chance to pause, to regroup," Kupin said.

Are you heading to CMA Fest? Watch our full report to see exactly where Red Frogs tents will be set up — and how volunteers plan to help you stay cool, charged, and safe in the Nashville heat. Have a tip or a story idea about large event safety in Nashville? We want to hear from you. Reach out to kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com

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