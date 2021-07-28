CMA Summer Jam: Two-night event kicks off at Ascend Amphitheater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the tickets for the "CMA Summer Jam" concerts went on sale earlier this month, it took just four minutes for them to sell out.

The two-night event kicks off on Tuesday night at Ascend Amphitheater with a star-studded show.

Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, said planning the event was a joint effort.

"The City of Nashville has really been our partner in what we've done with [CMA Fest] for the last 48 years. So we really wanted to be able to create an opportunity to get live music from CMA back in front of the fans this year, even though we have to wait until next June for the full blowout downtown," Trahern said.

Some of the biggest names in country music will get together over the next two nights such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Gwen Stefani, Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert. Many artists collaborating with each other.

"Sometimes in the collabs, they're doing a song that everybody knows and can sing along with. And sometimes there's some things that at least they've never done together before, so they're like, 'oh I hope this goes OK, we're a little rusty.' But I think it'll be fine, I think it'll be great music," Trahern said.

If you plan on attending, you're encouraged to wear a mask, if you haven't been vaccinated, you must wear a mask. Also, be aware only one approved-sized clear bag, and one approved small-sized clutch is allowed per person.