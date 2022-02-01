CMT Music Awards to air April 11 live from Nashville on NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMT has announced a new date and venue for its 2022 music awards special.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live on Monday, April 11 from various locations across Nashville.

This year's show will air on NewsChannel 5 as the inaugural broadcast on the CBS Television Network.

"The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS. "The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it."

The show was originally scheduled for April 3, but due to the rescheduled Grammy Awards, it moved to a later date. Earlier this year, the Grammy Awards were postponed from January 31 to April 3 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant.

The CMT Music Awards are entirely fan-voted. Nominations and details on how to vote will be announced in the coming weeks.