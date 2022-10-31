‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: Thousands of fans gather to honor country music legend Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was an emotional tribute as Nashville celebrated the life of country music legend Loretta Lynn.

The star-studded memorial drew crowds as far as the eye could see.

#HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of fans are in line hoping to get a seat at the @opry to celebrate the life & legacy of Loretta Lynn.



More on the event: “Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn,” tonight @NC5! pic.twitter.com/p89xVtLe4r — Araceli Crescencio NC5 (@aracelireports) October 30, 2022

The outpouring of love and support from fans was a true testament to the legacy Loretta leaves

behind.

"Everybody is here for the same reason we want to be here for Loretta and her family," fan Lisa Lester said.

Thousands waited hours in line and braced the rain, in hopes of getting a seat inside the Grand Ole Opry House. There were limited seats and fans knew not eveyone was guaranteed to get in. But some told us the country music star meant so much to them that they wanted to pay their respects, even if they had to watch from outside.

"There has been several people I talked to while standing in line that's come from all over the United States just to be a part of this, so it's amazing that people are willing to show their support like this," Angie Anselment said.

Thank you for this version of one of Loretta Lynn's most iconic tracks 🙏 @TheHighwomen pic.twitter.com/DOvjWnU2yB — CMT (@CMT) October 31, 2022

The tribute featured performances and appearance from Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert and more.