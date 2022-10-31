Watch Now
News

Actions

‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: Thousands of fans gather to honor country music legend Loretta Lynn

loretta lynn.jpeg
Araceli Crescencio
Thousands of fans flocked to the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn. <br/>
loretta lynn.jpeg
Posted at 9:43 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 22:43:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was an emotional tribute as Nashville celebrated the life of country music legend Loretta Lynn.

The star-studded memorial drew crowds as far as the eye could see.

The outpouring of love and support from fans was a true testament to the legacy Loretta leaves
behind.

"Everybody is here for the same reason we want to be here for Loretta and her family," fan Lisa Lester said.

Thousands waited hours in line and braced the rain, in hopes of getting a seat inside the Grand Ole Opry House. There were limited seats and fans knew not eveyone was guaranteed to get in. But some told us the country music star meant so much to them that they wanted to pay their respects, even if they had to watch from outside.

"There has been several people I talked to while standing in line that's come from all over the United States just to be a part of this, so it's amazing that people are willing to show their support like this," Angie Anselment said.

The tribute featured performances and appearance from Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert and more.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap