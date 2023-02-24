Coffee Co. deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Coffee County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested Thursday after failing a sobriety test while on duty.

Eric Nunley, 44, has been charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

On Wednesday, administrators in the Coffee County Sheriff's Department were alerted by a staff member that Nunley "was acting as if [he] were under the influence," and an administrator who made contact with Deputy Nunley "noticed the smell of an intoxicant on his person," according to a statement provided by the Coffee County Sheriff's Department.

Nunley was questioned about the smell and asked to take a breath test to determine if there was any alcohol in his system. The results of the test determined Nunley's blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. A blood sample was also taken and sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis.

Nunley was immediately arrested and charged, and his bond was set at $4,000 total for both charges placed against him.

In the release shared by the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, they included the following statement:

"The Coffee County Sheriff's Office has always held its officers and staff to a high standard and when an incident such as this occurs, it puts a dim light on the trust that the citizens have bestowed upon us. We want to let the citizens know that we regret that this has taken place, but whenever we receive a complaint, we want to ensure the citizens that we take quick action to validate the complaint and take the appropriate actions."