TSU basketball coach resigns to accept assistant position with the Memphis Grizzlies

Mark Zaleski/AP
Tennessee State head coach Brian Collins directs players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Murray State, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State basketball coach Brian “Penny” Collins has resigned after eight years at the school to accept an assistant position with the Grizzlies.

Collins was hired by Tennessee State on March 26, 2018, as the 18th head coach in program history.

During the 2023-24 season, he became the first TSU coach in the Division I era to record three 18-win seasons.

"On behalf of Tennessee State University, I wish Coach Collins and his family the very best as they begin this exciting new chapter," said Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. "We are proud to congratulate Coach Collins on this significant opportunity, which reflects the meaningful work he has done here over the past seven years."

Assistant coach Erik Buggs will serve as interim head coach.

