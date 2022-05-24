Coffee County deputies shoot man accused of firing at them with paintball training pistol

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that took place on Tuesday morning.

Coffee County deputies responded to a call from a man threatening suicide shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they approached the man he was parked on the Wattendorf Highway Bridge over I-24. TBI reports he then got out of his vehicle with a pistol and fired, hitting one deputy. His weapon was later determined to be a paintball training pistol.

Deputies returned fire and hit the man, who is now receiving treatment in a Nashville hospital. The deputy's injury from the incident was minor.

The investigation by the TBI is ongoing.