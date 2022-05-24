Coffee County deputies shoot man accused of firing at them with paintball training pistol

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that took place on Tuesday morning.
Coffee County deputies responded to a call from a man threatening suicide shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
When they approached the man he was parked on the Wattendorf Highway Bridge over I-24. TBI reports he then got out of his vehicle with a pistol and fired, hitting one deputy. His weapon was later determined to be a paintball training pistol.
Deputies returned fire and hit the man, who is now receiving treatment in a Nashville hospital. The deputy's injury from the incident was minor.
The investigation by the TBI is ongoing.
If you or someone you know is currently experiencing thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, en Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889, or find more information at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. You can also message the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.