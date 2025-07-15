Coffee County deputy fired following arrest in Murfreesboro over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Coffee County deputy has been fired following an arrest in Murfreesboro over the weekend.

According to officials, Deputy Miles White was arrested on charges of Public Intoxication, Resist Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest or Search, and two counts of Assault on a First Responder.

According to Murfreesboro Police, officials responded to Sports*Com on Saturday, July 12 just after 2 p.m. for a disturbance call in the pool locker room.

Several people were holding White down until police arrived. According to an affidavit, during the arrest he kicked a female EMS worker causing her to fall backwards and hit the asphalt.

Upon notification of the arrest, he was fired from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

"The Coffee County Sheriff's Office holds all of its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards. Law enforcement officers must be accountable for their actions, on and off duty. We are committed to transparency and will cooperate fully with the investigation being conducted by the appropriate authorities in Rutherford County," said the Sheriff's Office. "Public trust is earned through accountability. We will not tolerate behavior that undermines the integrity of this office or the community we serve."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).