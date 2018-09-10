Coffee County Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering Wife

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - A Coffee County man has been charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the shooting death of his wife.

District Attorney Craig Northcott confirmed that 54-year-old James Richard McCoy Jr. was charged after police responded to a domestic violence call at their Duck River Road home at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers got to the residence, McCoy directed officers to his wife, 46-year-old Lisa McCoy. Officials said she had several gunshot wounds to her head and her legs had been removed.

McCoy was arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail.

A court date has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Medical Examiner will be performing an autopsy on the victim. Investigators are still collecting evidence and interviewing family members in the case.

