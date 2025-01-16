'Cold again': The Contributor vendors sell newspapers in dropping winter temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While many of us are lucky to work inside this winter, that's not the case for everyone.

For 13 years, Jamie Worley has stood on Harding Pike and Kenner Avenue in Belle Meade selling The Contributor, a nonprofit street newspaper.

With snow still coating the grass, and a chill lingering in the air, she is one of 200 active vendors who brave the dropping temperatures.

"People [ask] 'are you warm enough?' and I'm like, 'I'm about to freeze!'" said Worley.

Jamie has a home, but The Contributor says more than half of their vendors are unhoused, and all of them have experienced homelessness before.

"I was homeless for four and a half years. The only thing I had was the clothes on my back," Worley explained, noting the job later helped get her back on her feet.

"I got bills to pay, cats to feed," she added.

Although she'll have to continue to face the cold and bundle up, she says it's worth it to be a vendor.

"You dress in layers," Worley said. "I'm all in layers today!"

