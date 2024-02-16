'Cold Beer Ban' is officially on ice, but a Tenn. lawmaker still wants to reduce drunk driver crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The controversial "Cold Beer Ban" bill that made national headlines is officially on ice, according to Rep. Ron Gant, who is sponsoring the bill in the Tennessee House.

"While the final version of the bill is still being drafted, it will not include any language that prevents the sale of cold beer," wrote Gant in a statement to NewsChannel 5. "This was one of several ideas being discussed by stakeholders across our state."

The cold hard facts

Rep. Gant's original idea for the bill would have banned refrigerated beer from being sold in gas stations and retail stores. The coldness question got red hot reaction on social media and from fellow Tennessee lawmakers.

"Thank y’all, have a good weekend. Have a cold beer on me," quipped Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the Democratic House Caucus Chair, during a weekly news conference Thursday.

"Next they’ll be outlawing hot coffee I guess," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally during the Republican Senate news conference Thursday.

But for Gant, his desire for the measure was simple — eliminate the temptation of driving drunk.

"Why do we make it so easy for the bad actors to have access to alcohol?" said Gant in an interview with NewsChannel 5 on Thursday. "If we know that it's illegal to drink and drive, why does it have to be cold? Why can’t it be just a little bit of inconvenience to plan ahead and if you want to stock your refrigerator, by all means."

Gant's personal connection

Gant told NewsChannel 5 he wants to be a voice for victims of drunk drivers. After all, he was almost one himself.

"It’s really hard to talk about. At some point, I’ll open up and talk more about it, but I’m still... dealing with that from a very emotional standpoint," said Gant, as he tried to hold back his emotions.

Two years ago, Rep. Gant was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver and nearly died. It shattered his hip so badly he still walks around the Tennessee Capitol with a cane and will likely need extensive surgeries.

"I’m not trying to hurt anybody’s business. I’m not trying to hurt anybody’s bottom line, but I am trying to save Tennessean's lives," he told us on Thursday.

Cold beer measure on ice, but not the overall bill.

Friday, after days of outrage, NewsChannel 5 learned the refrigeration measure of the bill is officially on ice. Gant told us he wants to focus on other less controversial aspects of drunk driving.

"I do not want to infringe on law-abiding citizens or be unfair to businesses," he said in a statement.

Gant's other proposals include doing a deep study into drunk driving statistics.

"The language of this bill would require the Tennessee Impaired Driving Council to develop a comprehensive report about impaired driving in our state along with recommendations to combat the increase in drunk driving fatalities that we have seen. The Alcoholic Beverage Commission would also provide a report about alcohol and its effect on Tennesseans," wrote Gant. "The commission would also work with law enforcement to streamline responses to fatal crashes involving alcohol and trace where the offender obtained their alcohol from. A task force is being considered as well that would include members from various departments on how to combat drunk driving statewide."

Gant also told us in our interview Thursday that he would like to see a measure that would cap the number of drinks someone could purchase at a bar if they don't have a sober ride lined up and a move that could revoke liquor licenses for retail stores that produce repeat DUI offenders.

House leaders seem optimistic some of these other proposals can reach the finish line and pass.

"There’s many other components in that bill as well that I think people can agree with so we’re going to have those conversations," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton.

"It sparks a conversation I hope and I think that’s what Rep. Gant would ask," said Rep. William Lamberth, who serves as House Majority Leader.

Because no matter the temperature of your beer, Gant says there's no denying this cold hard fact.

"We lost 300 lives last year, needlessly, that could have been prevented," he said.