Cold, breezy Sunday brings highs in the low 40s

A cold front has moved in, bringing breezy conditions and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday. Clear skies tonight will allow temps to fall into the 20s.
Posted

Cold Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Few passing clouds |High: 41| NW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 24| Light

In Depth:
Get ready to feel the chill! A cold front has moved across the region, bringing breezy, cold, and clear conditions. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s, but with the breeze, it’ll feel like we’re freezing all day long.

Overnight, skies will remain clear and winds will relax, allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s.

Afternoon highs will rebound to a more seasonal day, with temperatures in the upper 40s. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, before temperatures tumble again by Thursday.

