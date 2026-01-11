Cold, breezy Sunday brings highs in the low 40s

Cold Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Few passing clouds |High: 41| NW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 24| Light
In Depth:
Get ready to feel the chill! A cold front has moved across the region, bringing breezy, cold, and clear conditions. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s, but with the breeze, it’ll feel like we’re freezing all day long.
Overnight, skies will remain clear and winds will relax, allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s.
Afternoon highs will rebound to a more seasonal day, with temperatures in the upper 40s. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, before temperatures tumble again by Thursday.
I always say storytelling is a team sport, and a key part of the NewsChannel 5 team is our photojournalists. They are nationally recognized for their talents, more importantly, they are also great people. Enjoy this peek behind the lens, get to know them, and see some of their most notable work of 2025!
- Carrie Sharp