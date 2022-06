(WTVF) — On Thursday, a cold front will slide through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, bringing scattered showers and storms with much cooler and more comfortable air to the area.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

The overall severe threat remains low, but a couple of strong storms with gusty wind and small hail aren't impossible as the front comes through.

Dry weather will be the theme Friday through Sunday with more unsettled conditions expected next week.