Cold night with frost possible for some

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After some morning clouds, Tuesday has turned into a nice day across the Mid-South, with temperatures running 10-15 degrees cooler than the last few days.

The cooldown is thanks to a cold front that is now east of the Mid-South.

The catch with the drop in temperatures comes tonight. Areas in the Cumberland Plateau could see patchy frost develop as low temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s.

A warming trend begins Wednesday as highs return to the 70s, and lows return to the 40s and 50s. By the weekend, we will see highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s, with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms thanks to our next system moving in.

