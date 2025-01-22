Cold weather forces outdoor workers to layer up and stay prepared

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most people are trying to spend as little time as possible outside during the frigid weather, but some don’t have a choice. For those who work outdoors, the cold presents unique challenges that demand preparation.

“It doesn’t take long for cold-related illnesses to develop,” said Dr. Brett Cohen, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Hot and sweaty days of summer feel far removed from the conditions workers face now. Last summer, Jaylin Guthrie and his team at Guthrie’s Moving & Delivery were battling the heat, often working sleeveless to stay cool while moving furniture.

Fast forward six months, and it’s a completely different story.

The colder temperatures haven’t stopped the work, so Guthrie has had to adapt his wardrobe to stay warm.

“I keep about three layers of shirts when I’m coming outside,” he said. “I put on some long johns under my actual sweats when I come out to work and keep on two pairs of socks when I’m at work.”

Dr. Cohen emphasized that layering clothing is key to retaining heat, but staying dry is just as important.

“You’ll lose heat if you have wet clothing,” Dr. Cohen said. “So maybe multiple pairs of work gloves — if some get really sweaty, changing out with dry gloves is crucial.”

The doctor warned of potential cold-related injuries like hypothermia and frostbite, which can develop if exposed skin becomes numb or loses sensation.

“Your first step, of course, is to take off anything wet. Dry yourself off and get inside to get warm,” Dr. Cohen said. “If that alone isn’t enough, you can use warm water — but only warm water— to reheat your fingers.”

Dr. Cohen also advised workers to take regular breaks from the cold whenever possible.

For Guthrie and his team, they plan to follow the doctor’s advice.

“You have to come outside bundled up and layered up,” Guthrie said.

Even in freezing weather, staying hydrated and eating enough throughout the day remain important for outdoor workers.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com