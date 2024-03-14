College basketball fans take over Downtown Nashville for SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Downtown Nashville is bustling with activity as the city plays host to a diverse array of visitors, from the usual bachelor and bachelorette parties to spring breakers and SEC basketball fans in town for the tournament.

Fans are excited to be at Bridgestone Arena for the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, marking the 19th consecutive year the arena has hosted basketball enthusiasts. For many, being in Music City adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the experience.

"We enjoyed the culture here, the energy is good, we're enjoying ourselves," Alesha McKenzie said.

For Antoine Huffman, a Kentucky fan, the tournament holds special significance. "Kentucky is our alma mater, Big Blue nation. To have the kids involved and bring them here to enjoy it and remember it because they're old enough is awesome," Huffman expressed.

While the focus is on the games inside the arena, there are plenty of activities outside for college basketball fans to enjoy. Music City has been the tournament's home since 2013, with plans to extend the partnership until at least 2030, potentially reaching 2035. The Nashville Sports Council estimates this extended contract will generate $350 million in economic impact for the community.

"I just really like Nashville because there are so many great experiences and buildings to go and people to meet," Jayden Huffman said.

Despite the intensity of the games, families and friends prioritize making memories together. "To have the kids involved and bring them here to enjoy it and remember it because they're old enough is awesome," Jessica Huffman said.

Tomorrow and Saturday, the festivities continue with a Party in the Park at the Music City Walk of Fame Park and along Rep. John Lewis Way. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere complete with a video screen airing tournament games, a DJ, live music, food trucks, and more.