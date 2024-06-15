College is expensive. This summer program can help you sort your money options.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know it can be expensive to send your kids to college.
There is a new summer program in June and July that could help sort through financial aid options.
Metro Nashville Public Schools is hosting several Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion clinics in June and July. These sessions are meant to help recent high school graduates understand the financial aid they may have and how it works.
If you have not started the FAFSA or completed it, staff members who have extensive experience with the forms will be available to help fill it out and give extra advice on how to make sure your child gets proper aid.
All recent graduates are welcome at any of the locations, regardless of where they graduated from.
Where are these workshops taking place and when?
Martha O'Bryan Center (Hosting clinics until July 30)
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 711B 7th Street
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the center's Faith Building, 711A A. 7th Street
- Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Hunters Lane, Maplewood, and Stratford high schools (appointments available in person and virtually)
Oasis Center
- Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 1704 Charlotte Ave. Suite 200
- Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Nashville State Community College's White Bridge, North Davidson and Southeast campuses
- Mondays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at John Overton and Glencliff High School
Tuesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Cane Ridge High School
NASHVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY
- Southeast branch: Wednesdays, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Edmonson Branch: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Madison Branch: Wednesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Main library 615 Church Street: Thursdays, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Bellevue Branch: Thursdays, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
OTHER DATES
June 27
- FAFSA clinic at 301 Plus Park Blvd, #300, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
July 9
- FAFSA clinic at 301 Plus Park Blvd, #300, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
July 26
- FAFSA completion event at College Con from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Metro Nashville Public Schools are leading these events along with the Tennessee College Access & Success Network (TCASN), Martha O’Bryan Center, Oasis Center, and Persist Nashville.
