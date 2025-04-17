Columbia family mourns teen killed in shooting weeks before high school graduation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Columbia family is heartbroken after Jayden Braden was shot and killed at home — allegedly by someone who was his friend.

The 18-year-old's mother Cameron Bryant was there when the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon.

She said she tried to save him, but couldn’t.

“The smell of gun smoke — oh God. I can’t stop thinking about it. And blood everywhere,” Bryant said.

Bryant said she never wants to set foot in that home again.

“His grandma and I tried to give him CPR,” she said. “I just want my baby back. Just want my baby back."

Columbia police said they have identified 18-year-old Alijah Wolflin as the suspected shooter.

Braden's sister, Savannah Estrada, said it’s been especially difficult coming to terms with the identity of who allegedly of pulled the trigger.

She said her brother and Wolflin were friends.

Police have not released a motive and Wolflin remains in custody.

The family said they’re still desperately waiting for answers.

“They won’t tell me anything. All I hear is rumors, and they’re bad rumors,” Bryant said. “I don’t know what to believe or not to believe. Just justice for Jayden,” Bryant said.

They described Braden as a quiet teen who loved video games and spending time with his young nephew.

“He was a light in everyone’s life. He was a goofball,” Estrada said. “If somebody was having a bad day, he’s going to make them laugh."

Braden was just three weeks away from graduating high school.

Now, instead of planning for his future, his family is planning his funeral.

“If anyone knows anything that can help with anything, please say something,” Bryant said. “Because he didn’t deserve this.”

Wolflin is charged with first-degree murder, along with several other charges.

The family started a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com