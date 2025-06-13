Columbia teen arrested, suspected of shooting 1-year-old through window

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday as the suspect in a shooting on Shandor Street on June 6 that resulted in a child being seriously injured.

See previous report for more details: 1-year-old injured while asleep in Spring Hill shooting overnight

The Spring Hill Police Department says that the juvenile suspect is charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into a habitation.

When officers arrived at the scene the night of June 6, they determined that a shot was fired from the street into a home in the 3000 block of Shandor Street, striking a child who was sleeping in the home. The child was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, say investigators.

Spring Hill police say that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The District Attorney's Office can decide if the teen suspect's hearing will be transferred from juvenile court to adult court.

The Spring Hill Police Department offered the following statement about this incident:

Our thoughts remain with the child and their family. We are all hoping for a full and swift recovery.

