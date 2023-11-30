Come hop on to the Magic Dog Bus where you can find a new way to get your pup to and from appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know life can get busy and sometimes you need help getting your kids to and from an appointment for instance. A new business is doing just that for those parents whose kid is more on the fluffy side.

We are hitting the road on The Magic Dog Bus, but this ride is a little bit different than a run of the mill school bus.

WTVF

Not only are we weaving through traffic in the middle of a school day, but the passengers are a bit..."ruff"

"We are a school bus that takes dogs to and from boarding and day care appointments we also do grooming and field trips as well," said owner Amy Williams.

WTVF

Williams said they have more than 250 dogs that they pick up regularly!

The bus started up in the summer and covers Sumner and Robertson County stopping all over.

"We will pick them up at your house we will come to the front door we will get them ready if we need to," said Williams.

She added that she found there is a need for a lot of the people who were home during COVID and while these trips are full of fun, helpful for pup parents and a chance to get plenty of treats, it's more than just a business.

"The big thing is we are vessel for the non profit and charities around town," Williams said.

Soon they plan to get another vehicle for grooming appointments, expanding their paw print even further to maybe even outside Tennessee's backyard.